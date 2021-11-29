Libya: UN following attempts to thwart electoral process

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations has expressed concerns over the forced closure of a Libya appeals court that is meant to decide whether the son of the late dictator Moammar Gadhafi can run for president. The UN mission to Libya cited in a statement reports of an armed group having ‘violently obstructed’ the functioning of a court in the city of Sabha in the south of the country. Judges there are responsible for deciding on the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, after he filed an appeal against a decision last week that barred him from taking part in elections. The vote, scheduled for Dec. 24 still faces a host of obstacles.