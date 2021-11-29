Myanmar court readies verdict for ousted leader Suu Kyi

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar is preparing to issue its verdict in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on charges of spreading information that could disturb public order and violating coronavirus restrictions. It is the first court verdict for the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the army seized power in February, arresting her and blocking her party from starting a second term in office. She also faces trials on a series of other charges, including corruption, that could send her to prison for dozens of years if convicted. The cases are widely seen as contrived to discredit her and keep her from running in the next election.