Oklahoma man jailed after football watch party turns deadly

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was asked to leave a college football watch party in Oklahoma after making unwanted sexual advances toward several woman rammed several people with his truck, killing one person and severely injuring another. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said Monday that Clinton Cottom remained jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Jail records do not indicate if Cottom has an attorney, and formal charges have not been filed. Walton said Cottom crashed a neighbor’s party just west of Claremore to watch Saturday night’s rivalry game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. 

