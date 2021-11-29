Pizza delivery man dies in eastern Indiana porch collapse

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana. Connersville Police Department officers on Saturday night found that 45-year-old William Fields of Connersville had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch. Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Police say Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse. The death has been ruled an accident.