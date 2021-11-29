Sheriff: Hunter accidentally kills his 11-year-old daughter

HALLSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a hunter accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter while they were hunting near their East Texas hometown. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it received multiple reports late Saturday afternoon of a hunting accident just east of Hallsville, Texas. Callers said a Hallsville man accidentally shot daughter Daisy Grace Lynn George while hunting. An airlift was requested, but all helicopters were grounded by low clouds. An ambulance transported the girl 12 miles to a Longview hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Grief counselors have been coordinated for faculty and students at the girl’s school.