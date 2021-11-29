UK spies seek help from tech firms against cyber threats

LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency says U.K. spies must give up some of their deep-rooted secrecy and seek help from tech firms to combat fast-moving cyber threats. MI6 chief Richard Moore says the agency has to “become more open to stay secret” in a world of destabilizing technological change. Moore plans to set out his view of current threats Tuesday in his first public speech since becoming head of MI6 in October 2020. He’ll say that British spies “are now pursuing partnerships with the tech community to help develop world-class technologies” in areas including artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Moore says working with the private sector is a “sea change” for an organization enmeshed in secrecy.