Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit a Minnesota community college Tuesday to highlight how his $1 trillion infrastructure law will create jobs and help train workers. The trip occurs at a crucial pivot point for Biden. He is facing the threat of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus and dealing with high levels of inflation even as vital parts of his agenda are still awaiting congressional approval. He needs to get his nearly $2 trillion social and economic agenda through the Senate, as well as keep the government funded and preserve its ability to borrow.