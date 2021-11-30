Court upholds California ban on high-capacity magazines

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld California’s ban on high-capacity magazines in a split decision that may be headed for the U.S. Supreme Court. The San Francisco-based panel acted Tuesday after two appellate judges last year ruled the state’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms. But in the 7-4 decision, the 9th Circuit reasoned that the law doesn’t outlaw any weapon and interferes only minimally with the right of self defense.