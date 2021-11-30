EU wants ‘verifiable proof’ Chinese tennis player is safe

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is asking China to release “verifiable proof” that tennis player Peng Shuai is safe. The EU also urged Chinese authorities on Tuesday to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into Peng’s sexual assault allegations against a former Communist Party official. Peng dropped out of public view this month after accusing the former party official of sexual assault. The three-time Olympian and former top-ranked doubles player only has had a few direct contacts with officials outside China since then. Peng told Olympic officials in a Nov. 21 video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, but the EU says it remains concerned about her.