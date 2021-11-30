Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:09 PM

Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt against former DOJ official

KTVZ

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is preparing to vote on pursuing contempt charges against a former Justice Department official. The vote expected Wednesday comes as the committee aggressively seeks to gain answers about the violent attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Jeffrey Clark is a former Justice Department lawyer who aligned with Trump as Trump tried to overturn his election defeat. Clark appeared for a deposition last month but refused to answer any questions. Meanwhile, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has agreed to cooperate with the panel on a limited basis.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content