New lead testing method could reveal higher levels in water

By MICHAEL PHILLIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. officials are considering a new method for testing water that could show more places have elevated lead levels than previously believed. The pending change under review at the Environmental Protection Agency is intended to test the water sitting in lead service lines, instead of water closer to the tap. When Michigan used a method similar to the one under review, it saw a spike in samples with elevated lead. The EPA will give an update on its review by mid-December. Environmental groups are hopeful the agency will keep the more rigorous testing in place — or make it stricter.