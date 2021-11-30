Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman who says she was falsely arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and then threatened by the company after her case was dismissed has been awarded $2.1 million in damages. A Mobile County jury on Monday ruled in favor of Lesleigh Nurse of Semmes. AL.com reports her lawsuit said she was stopped while trying to leave a Walmart with groceries she already paid for using self-checkout with a scanning device that froze. The shoplifting case was dropped, but then she received letters threatening a civil suit if she didn’t pay $200. According to witness testimony, Walmart makes hundreds of millions of dollars with such settlements.