Bidens, Harris, Emhoff celebrate Hanukkah at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses held a “family” celebration of Hanukkah at the White House Wednesday, with the first Jewish spouse of a vice president, Doug Emhoff, joining in lighting the menorah. The gathering included more than 150 guests, including Jewish community leaders, Cabinet members, lawmakers and the new Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Biden sought to draw parallels between his presidency and the eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem by the Maccabees. Biden said, “Whether it’s in the temple of Jerusalem or the temple of our democracy, nothing broken or profaned is beyond repair, nothing,”