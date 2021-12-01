Chicago drops police union lawsuit over vaccine mandate

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has dropped its lawsuit against the police union over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on city employees. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that data shows a growing number of Chicago Police Department employees are complying with the orders requiring employees to disclose their vaccine status and get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, she added that if police union leaders revive talk of a “work stoppage” over the mandate, the city will refile its complaint. Chicago sued the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 in October, accusing President John Catanzara of encouraging an “illegal strike.” The union also filed a lawsuit. Catanzara didn’t return a message seeking comment.