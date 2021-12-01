Facing trial, California couple plead guilty in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — A California couple accused of paying $25,000 to cheat on their son’s college admissions test has abruptly agreed to plead guilty. Dr. Gregory Colburn and his wife, Amy Colburn, made the plea deal on Wednesday, six weeks before they were set to go on trial in federal court. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston says the Silicon Valley couple agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to money laundering and mail fraud conspiracy charges. They’re among nearly 60 wealthy parents, athletic coaches and others charged since March 2019 in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”