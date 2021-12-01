Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Human Rights Watch says the killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar’s biggest city on March 14 this year was planned and premeditated. The group accused security forces of deliberately encircling and using lethal force against crowds in Yangon’s working class neighborhood of Hlaing Tharyar that were demonstrating against the military’s Feb. 1 seizure of power. The report charges that soldiers and police armed with military assault rifles fired on trapped protesters and on those trying to assist the wounded. Human Rights Watch urges the international community to keep pressure on the military-installed government. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says at least 1,300 protesters and bystanders have been killed in Myanmar.