Saudis detect 1st case of new coronavirus variant omicron
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has detected its first case of the new coronavirus variant omicron. The kingdom’s state-run Saudi Press Agency said the case came from a citizen coming from what it described as a “North African country.” The report said the infected individual and his close contacts had been quarantined. The case marks the first-known instance of omicron being detected among Gulf Arab nations.
