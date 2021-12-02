Belgium to reinforce measures to contain pandemic on Friday

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian government has vowed to reinforce measures to contain the coronavirus even more with fresh measures to be decided Friday, possibly including more school closures and further reducing opening times of bars and restaurants. Local media say Friday’s possible measures also include further cuts in indoor sports events, and reducing group meetings to 200 people at most. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told Parliament that “we have to reinforce the dikes _ keep reinforcing them,” It will be the third time Belgium has beefed up measures in less than a month to contain the latest spike in cases. Over the past few weeks, a increase in cases and hospital admissions exceeded at times even the worst medical predictions.