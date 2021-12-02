Cambodia’s leader Hun Sen endorses oldest son as successor

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen has explicitly declared support to have his eldest son, army commander Hun Manet, succeed him as the nation’s leader. The 44-year-old Hun Manet, a West Point graduate, has the rank of lieutenant general and holds several important military posts. Besides being army chief, he is deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, a deputy commander of his father’s elite bodyguard unit and chief of the country’s counterterrorism force. Hun Sen, who has held power for 36 years, has often mentioned Hun Manet as his potential successor after 2028, when he plans to step down. Two of his other sons had also been considered possible successors. Hun Sen defended his choice, saying Japanese leaders came from political families.