EPA outlines $7.4B for water infrastructure headed to states

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — States, Native American tribes and U.S. territories are set to receive $7.4 billion in 2022 to improve water quality and access. It’s the first installment from the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last month. The Environmental Protection Agency is outlining the . The legislation commits $50 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure over five years, with $15 billion allocated for lead pipes removal and $10 billion to address contamination from toxic chemicals frequently used in cookware, carpets, firefighting foams and other products. The federal government can’t dictate how the money is spent, but the EPA says it’s urging governors, mayors and other local administrators to prioritize sending help to historically underserved communities.