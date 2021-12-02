NBR Awards name ‘Licorice Pizza’ its best film of 2021

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Anderson also won best director and the film’s stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman picked up awards for their breakthrough performances. The board is an organization comprised of film enthusiasts, academics and film professionals. Both Will Smith, who won for best actor, and Aunjanue Ellis, as best supporting actress, won for their performances in the Richard Williams drama “King Richard.” Best actress went to newcomer Rachel Zegler for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The awards will be handed out Jan. 11.