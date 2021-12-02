Pope to meet Cyprus’ Orthodox leader to strengthen ties

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis is planning to meet with the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church with the aim of further mending an ideological and political rift between the Catholic West and the Orthodox East. Francis and Archbishop Chrysostomos II are set to meet Friday, the second day of the pope’s three-day Cyprus trip. Although Cyprus comprises a tiny part of the Eastern Orthodox community with around 800,000 faithful, Cypriot church leaders point to the Mediterranean island’s role as the “gateway” to Christianity’s westward expansion owing to its proximity to the faith’s birthplace. Francis has made Cyprus’ connection to the roots of Christianity a focal point of his visit.