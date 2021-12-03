Family of Oklahoma man shot by police sues city, officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed last year by an Oklahoma City police officer is suing the city and two officers involved in the shooting. The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of Bennie Edwards’ family alleges officers Keith Duroy and Clifford Holman used excessive force and were improperly trained. According to police, the 60-year-old Edwards was holding a knife and refused officers’ commands to drop it. After using a stun gun and pepper spray on Edwards to little effect, Holman fired three shots at him as he was running away. Holman was charged with manslaughter in the shooting. A police spokesman has declined to comment on the lawsuit.