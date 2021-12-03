Key moments surrounding Michigan high school shootings

The Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has charged the parents of a 15-year-old boy who is accused of fatally shooting four students and wounding six at a Michigan high school this week. James and Jennifer Crumbley face involuntary manslaughter counts in Tuesday’s mass shooting in Oxford Township. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says Ethan Crumbley’s mother wrote on social media that her husband bought a handgun last week as a Christmas present for the boy. The teen was caught searching for ammunition on his cellphone at school the day before the shooting. The next day, a teacher found an alarming note and drawings on his desk. McDonald says the parents were summoned to school but resisted taking him home. She says the gun was kept in an unlocked drawer in the parents’ bedroom.