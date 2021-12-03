Le Pen honors Jewish, Polish victims of WWII in Warsaw

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has paid her respects to Jewish and Polish victims of World World II. Her gestures came the day before she is to attend a gathering in Warsaw of right-wing European party leaders. The summit appears to be the latest effort by right-wing nationalist parties to consolidate the European right. The Polish ruling party’s welcome of Le Pen marks a recent change for the country’s ruling conservatives, who had long refused to cooperate with her over her warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. That is a sensitive topic in Poland, a country long dominated by Russian and Soviet rule.