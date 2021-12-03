New York film critics name ‘Drive My Car’ best film of 2021

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday named “Drive My Car,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s three-hour emotional epic and Haruki Murakami’s short story adaptation, the best film of the year. Jane Campion’s Montana gothic drama “The Power of the Dog” led all films with three awards. Campion took best director, Benedict Cumberbatch won best actor and best supporting actor went to Kodi Smit-McPhee. Lady Gaga won best actress for her performance in “House of Gucci.” The New York Film Critics Circle will hand out its 89th awards in a ceremony on Jan. 10.