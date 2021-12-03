Ukraine says Russia amassed over 94,000 troops at border

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister estimates that Russia has amassed more than 94,000 troops near their borders and says there is a probability of a “large-scale escalation” in late January. Ukrainian and Western officials recently voiced alarm that a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine could herald an invasion. Moscow has denied planning to invade Ukraine and accused the West of fabricating claims to cover up its own aggressive designs. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told lawmakers Friday that the number of Russian troops near Ukraine and in Russia-annexed Crimea is estimated to be 94,300. The minister noted an escalation “is a probable scenario, but not certain, and our task is to avert it.”