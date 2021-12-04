Anti-lockdown protesters march through Dutch city of Utrecht

By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA

Associated Press

UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of people have marched peacefully through the Dutch city of Utrecht to protest the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures. The protesters held balloons, umbrellas and banners, including ones that said: “It’s not right.” A large police presence was on hand Saturday but the protesters walked from a park into the city center without incident. The Dutch government imposed a partial lockdown three weeks ago and tightened it a week ago as COVID-19 infections remained the highest they have been since the start of the pandemic. All Dutch bars, restaurants and other public venues including stores selling nonessential goods have to close at 5 p.m. Infection rates this week began to ease slightly but remain close to record highs.