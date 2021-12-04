France’s Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the final leg of a two-day Gulf tour. Concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, the multiple crises in Lebanon and the ongoing war in Yemen were expected to be aired in private by both sides during the meeting Saturday. Earlier in the day, Macron was in Qatar where he told reporters that France and a number of European nations were considering opening a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan. He stressed this would not mean recognition of the country’s Taliban rulers. The many crises in Lebanon are expected to feature high in Macron’s talks with Prince Mohammed.