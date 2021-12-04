Protesting Orthodox priest heckles Pope on Greece visit

By ILIANA MIER

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly priest as he arrived for a meeting in Athens with the head of the country’s Orthodox church. The priest shouted: “Pope, you are a heretic!” three times as Francis arrived at the residence of the head of Greece’s Orthodox Church, Archbishop Ieronymos. The protester fell to the ground as police led him away, and Francis appeared not to notice as he walked into the residence for his private meeting with the Orthodox leader. The incident followed small protests against the pope on his previous stop, the island of Cyprus, which is also predominantly Christian Orthodox. During Francis’ trip, the leaders of two churches renewed a promise to overcome centuries of mistrust and competition for influence.