Israel return ex-prisoner weeks after ending hunger strike

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A prisoner rights group says Israel has released a renowned Palestinian prisoner, two weeks after striking a deal that ended his marathon 131-day hunger strike. Kayed Fasfous was the symbolic figurehead of six hunger strikers protesting Israel’s controversial policy of “administrative detention.” The policy allows suspects to be held indefinitely without charge for months and even years. The plight of the six hunger strikers ignited solidarity demonstrations across the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza in November. At least four of the five other hunger strikers have also ended their protests after reaching similar deals with Israeli authorities.