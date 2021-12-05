Kent State, Wyoming to meet in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

By The Associated Press

Wyoming and Kent State will meet for the first time ever in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 in Boise. This is the fourth time in six seasons Wyoming has earned a bowl bid, making Craig Bohl the first coach in program history to take four teams to the postseason. Kent State won the Mid-American Conference Eastern Division championship before losing to Northern Illinois in the title game, 41-23. The Golden Flashes will be looking for their second bowl victory in school history after beating Utah State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl.