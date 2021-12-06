Justin Bieber performs at Saudi F1 race after boycott calls

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber has performed to a packed crowd in the Saudi city of Jiddah, singing some of his most popular hits on stage to excited fans. The Sunday night concert took place even as human rights campaigners and activists called on Bieber to cancel his performance over the kingdom’s arrests and crackdown of critics. Bieber’s model wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, posted a supportive video on Instagram of him on stage with the words: “Go Baby.” The Canadian star was the biggest name performer on stage as part of Saudi Arabia’s Grand Prix, which saw Lewis Hamilton win Sunday ahead of the last race of the Formula One season.