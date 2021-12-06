Leaders: Africa’s COVID-19 fight is vital for world security

By CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

DIAMNIADIO, Senegal (AP) — South Africa’s president says travel restrictions imposed on South Africa and other African nations for telling the world about the omicron variant are hypocritical, harsh and not supported by science. President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking Monday at the Dakar International Forum for Peace and Security, said the restrictions are punishing the very people who informed the world of a new coronavirus variant. He spoke beside Senegalese President Macky Sall, Niger President Mohamed Bazoum and the head of the African Union. Sall said no country can face challenges like pandemics, organized crime, cybersecurity or migration alone. Sall says only international solidarity can ensure collective security.