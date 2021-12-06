Leaving Greece, pope asks youth to resist tempting ‘sirens’

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Pope Francis is wrapping up his visit to Greece by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures. Francis met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece. Francis cited Homer’s Odyssey and the temptation posed by the sirens who “by their songs enchanted sailors and made them crash against the rocks.” Francis urged the young people to resist today’s temptations of “consumerism, the cult of physical wellness, of entertainment at all costs.” He says such things are fireworks that flare for a moment but then disappear.