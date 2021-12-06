Norwegian team launches jersey to highlight abuses in Qatar

TROMSO, Norway (AP) — A Norwegian soccer club has collaborated with Amnesty International and a former migrant worker in Qatar to launch a jersey that highlights the human rights violations taking place in the host country of next year’s World Cup. Tromso is a team from northern Norway. It describes itself as the first professional club worldwide to speak out against what it calls “inhumane conditions” in Qatar. Tromso has already called on the Norwegian soccer federation to boycott the tournament if its national team qualified. The team has released a third uniform featuring a QR code that links to a page which “will give you more and more information” about what is happening in Qatar.