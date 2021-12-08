Navy halts Hawaii fuel tank operations during investigation

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy will halt operations at fuel storage tanks above a Hawaii aquifer until itw own investigation into how petroleum got into tap water is finished. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro says in a memo that corrective actions will be taken as quickly as possible The Navy had already said it was suspending use of the massive World War II-era fuel storage complex near Pearl Harbor following days of complaints that tap water smells like fuel and has sickened some people. The Navy is contesting a state order demanding the suspension remain in effect until independent evaluators can ensure appropriate actions are taken to protect drinking water.