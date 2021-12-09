Danes arrest 4 people for leaking classified intelligence

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Four people with Denmark’s two intelligence agencies have been arrested on suspicion of “disclosing highly classified information from the intelligence services.” The Danish domestic security agency, known by its Danish acronym PET, said Wednesday the four are current and former employees of the country’s intelligence services.” Denmark’s other intelligence agency is the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, known by the acronym FE. The arrests were made Wednesday after “a lengthy investigation into leaks from the intelligence services.” PET declined to elaborate on the arrests.