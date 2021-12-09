Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister is in Cairo on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt’s president, foreign minister and intelligence chief on Thursday. The talks reflect budding ties between Egypt and Israel’s new government. Egypt is the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel and has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, which fought an 11-day war in May. Since then, Egypt has been working to arrange a long-term truce.