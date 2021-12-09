NASA’s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest X-ray observatory is circling the world after launching from Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX launched the spacecraft early Thursday on its $188 million mission to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding in the universe. It’s actually three telescopes in one. Scientists say the observatory will unveil the most extreme parts of the universe as never before. Operations should begin next month. NASA is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project.