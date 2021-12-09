Puerto Rico mayor, official charged in US corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents have arrested the mayor of one of the wealthiest cities in Puerto Rico on corruption charges. It’s the second such case announced this month. Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez Otero faces three counts, including bribery and extortion. He is accused of regularly accepting payments of $5,000 in exchange for awarding contracts to the owner of a construction company. The indictment released Thursday alleges that the scheme ran from 2019 to 2021 and accuses the two of meeting in secret places and of using coded text messages. It was not immediately clear if Pérez had an attorney.