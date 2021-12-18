People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish truckers have won concessions from the government to help check rising fuel costs and improve work conditions after threatening to stop hauling freight just before Christmas. Spain, like many governments across the globe, faced pressure to help relieve the pain caused by record-high inflation. The problem is that there’s only so much relief they can bring, if any. U.S. President Joe Biden has released strategic oil reserves. Hungary is trying price caps on fuel. Turkish people are protesting sky-high prices and the unusual economic policy of their president. Economists say some governments are offering some short-term aid that likely will do little to combat surging prices.