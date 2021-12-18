SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from California base
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket has carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41 a.m. Saturday. The Falcon’s first stage returned and landed on a SpaceX droneship in the ocean. It was the 11th launch and recovery of the stage. The second stage continued into orbit and deployed the satellites. Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. There are now nearly 2,000 Starlink satellites in orbit.
Comments