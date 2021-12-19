Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles are marching in cities across the country to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the right-wing government. The protests Sunday evening are seeking to protect media freedoms in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding. The protests are being led by opposition groups. They were called after the parliament on Friday unexpectedly passed a bill that would force Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling share of TVN, Poland’s largest television network. The fate of the bill now lies with President Andrzej Duda. The main protest Sunday was taking place in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw.