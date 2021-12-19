UK health boss won’t rule out new COVID controls before Xmas

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant. Sajid Javid said Sunday that the government was assessing the fast-moving situation and urged the public to be cautious as scientists examine the data. He told the BBC that much is still unknown about the new variant, even as hospitals brace for a surge in infections.