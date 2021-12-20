Gunmen kill 47 in latest attacks in Nigeria’s troubled north

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian security forces are searching for armed gangs who killed 47 people in attacks in recent days in rural areas of the country’s northwest, the latest killings in the troubled region. Kaduna state commissioner for security Samuel Aruwan confirmed that the attacks took place in the northwest Kaduna state which neighbors Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but they are suspected to be by the gangs of bandits who have killed at least 2,500 people in the northwest and central states so far in 2021. Security forces deployed after the attacks are patrolling the affected areas, but no arrests have been announced and details are still emerging.