Insider Q&A: Arjuna Capital’s Natasha Lamb

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. (AP) — When Microsoft urges shareholders to reject an activist investor’s proposal, shareholders almost always abide. So it was a shock when nearly 78% of shareholders at Microsoft’s Nov. 30 annual meeting voted to demand accountability from the company in responding to sexual harassment complaints, including allegations involving co-founder Bill Gates. Behind the proposal was Natasha Lamb, co-founder and managing partner of the investment firm Arjuna Capital. Lamb spoke with The Associated Press about environmental, social and governance assets, known as ESG.