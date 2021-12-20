Myanmar court postpones latest Aung San Suu Kyi verdict

BANGKOK (AP) — A Myanmar court has postponed to Dec. 27 the issuing of verdicts in the latest of a series of cases against the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. The postponed verdict is for the second among multiple cases brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the army seized power in February, ousting her elected government and arresting top members of her National League for Democracy party. A legal official says no reason was given for Monday’s postponement. Suu Kyi’s supporters and rights groups say the cases against her have been contrived by the military to discredit her and end her political career. If found guilty of all the charges she faces, she could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.