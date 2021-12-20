NFL Hall of Famer charged with failing to report new address

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is facing felony charges in South Florida after failing to report an address change as required because of his status as a registered sex offender. Court records show Taylor was booked into the Broward County jail Thursday on two counts of failing to alert authorities to an address change. He turned himself in after Pembroke Pines police informed him of an active warrant for his arrest. Taylor was released shortly after his booking on $500 bail. Taylor’s attorney says Taylor has been compliant with all the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade.