Nitehawk Cinema puts its film-themed menus into new cookbook

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — More than a decade ago, Matthew Viragh was a Texan with a dream. He wanted to serve moviegoers booze and prepared food as they sat in their seats. In Brooklyn. But he had a state Prohibition-era liquor ban to contend with first. Viragh hired a lobbyist who rounded up some friendly lawmakers. In 2011 Nitehawk Cinema became New York State’s first legal dine-in theater. Viragh began creating cocktail and food selections themed to the movies he was offering. Now, he’s sharing some of his cinematic recipes in a cookbook. There’s a drink called “The Dude Abides” inspired by the film “The Big Lebowski.” And there’s a veal dish that serves as an ode to “The Godfather” called “Try the Veal, It’s the Best in the City.”